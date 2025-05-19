Prince Albert II strengthens European ties at Tirana Energy and Security Summit

As Europe seeks to consolidate its energy resilience and joint security, the Monegasque Sovereign spoke out on behalf of the Principality at a major diplomatic gathering in Albania.

On Friday 16 May, Tirana hosted the 6th Summit of the European Political Community, an informal forum comprisesd of the continent’s leaders, whether or not they are members of the European Union, the EU institutions, the OCSE, the Council of Europe or NATO. Prince Albert II took an active part, in particular during the round table on competitiveness, energy and connectivity.

Against a tense geopolitical backdrop, the Sovereign emphasised the need for regional cooperation to overcome the current crises. In particular, he defended the Monegasque vision of reducing energy dependency, illustrating his point with local initiatives in favour of renewable energies – an issue that is now central for all European nations.

High-level talks on the summit sidelines

The diplomatic gathering was also an opportunity for the Prince to meet with several key figures from the European institutions. Discussions with Ursula von der Leyen (European Commission), Roberta Metsola (European Parliament) and Antonio Costa (European Council) addressed relations between Monaco and the EU and priority environmental issues. © Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace © Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace © Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace Prince Albert II with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama at the Tirana Summit © Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

The Sovereign mentioned in particular the upcoming Blue Economy and Finance Forum, scheduled for 7 and 8 June in Monaco as part of the 3rd United Nations Conference on the Oceans, cementing the Principality’s position on maritime issues.

Solidarity with Ukraine and closer ties with Albania

Prince Albert II also met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, confirming once again Monaco’s support for war-torn Ukraine.

The visit concluded with a bilateral meeting with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, who was recently re-elected for a fourth term. The two leaders discussed common Mediterranean challenges and Albanian’s hopes to join the EU before 2030.