Princess Caroline all smiles with Monaco Scouts

The evening event was organised to support a humanitarian project run by young people from the Principality © Axel Bastello / Prince's Palace

The event, which took place at the Méridien Beach Plaza hotel, raised funds for the renovation of a school in Argentina.

On 30 April, Princess Caroline attended a charity dinner organised by the Association des Guides et Scouts de Monaco (AGSM), of which she is honorary president.

Loyal to the scouting movement she joined in her youth, Princess Caroline was happy to be involved again, exchanging warm words with the organisers and the young scouts. She even wore the organisation’s red and white scarf, as a gesture of her commitment and support for the initiative.

© Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

The dinner was well-attended. Chef Laurent Colin concocted a menu inspired by Andean flavours to reflect the project’s destination.

© Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

Founded in 1992, but with roots in Monaco that back more than a century, the organisation celebrated its centenary in 2023. It now welcomes around 150 children and teenagers, divided into five branches according to age. Although the AGSM’s membership is modest by global standards, it nevertheless has a strong educational ambition: to help its members grow up in a spirit of responsibility, loyalty, and openness to others. That philosophy has been shared for generations by the Princely Family, and supported by Princess Caroline since 1983.

© Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

The charity event is further proof of the Principality’s ongoing commitment to education, community, and international aid.

© Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

As part of her many obligations, a few days later the Princess travelled to Estonia to present the Order of Cultural Merit to the composer Arvo Pärt.

