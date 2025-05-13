The E1 World Series Championship soon to return to Monaco

An event that comforts the Principality's reputation as a global centre for electric offshore sailing © UIM E1 World Championship / Shiv Gohil

The Principality of Monaco is set to be the backdrop for electric boat racing on 18 and 19 July, as another edition of the UIM E1 World Championship promises both a show and innovation.

Monaco is soon to host the fifth leg of the E1 World Championship, a unique racing event involving 100% electric boats. After a dazzling launch in 2024, when Team Brady won ahead of a star-studded field, the 2025 edition promises to be even more prestigious.

E1’s explosive cocktail of stars and talent

Nine international teams will be competing, each made up of one male and one female driver. The likes of Didier Drogba, Rafael Nadal and Will Smith continue to support the ground-breaking event.

A native of Rouen, Tom Chiappe will be carrying France’s hopes as part of Team Rafa, which brilliantly dominated the qualifying rounds last year in Monaco. His determination will be a focal point of the competition.

Monaco, world capital of sustainable maritime mobility

The Yacht Club de Monaco continues to play a strategic role as it hosts the Pilot Academy, an innovative programme designed to reveal tomorrow’s talents. Sara Misir (Team Blue Rising) and Micah Wilkinson (Team Drogba) have already been on the podium, illustrating the initiative’s success.

With rounds already having taken place in Doha, Dubrovnik, Lagos and Miami, Monaco comes at a crucial point in a championship that is focused on sustainable development.

