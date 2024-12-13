E1 Series: Miami to host electric boat bacing World Championship final in 2025

In 2023 - The "Formula E" of the seas during tests in the waters off Monaco © E1 Series

The E1 Series World Championship, the first all-electric boat racing series, has announced that Miami will host the final of its 2025 season. The event will be the competition’s North American debut and will showcase the city’s commitment to sustainable innovation and the protection of marine ecosystems.

The Miami E1 Grand Prix, slated for November 2025, will be a landmark event for the discipline, as it makes its debut in the United States. The race will be held on the island of Virginia Key, close to the legendary Miami Marine Stadium, renowned as the birthplace of American powerboating. The historic site will play host to the first RaceBirds, fully electric racing boats, in a spectacular competition that promises to revolutionise water sports.

Singer Marc Anthony, co-owner of the Team Miami crew and a Miami resident, said enthusiastically: “This city has always had a special connection to the water, and with the E1 series, we’re taking that connection into the future, showcasing sustainable innovation and the electrification of marine racing.”

The Grand Prix will not only be a showcase for exciting racing, but also a way of stressing the championship’s mission: to protect and restore coastal ecosystems around the world.

The Miami E1 Grand Prix, a collaboration between E1 and Magnus, was announced in Miami and hosted by Grammy Award-winning artist and local resident Marc Anthony. Anthony, who co-owns the Magnus-powered Team Miami crew, was joined by Rodi Basso, CEO and co-founder of E1, Alejandro Agag, President and co-founder of E1, and Sophi Horne, Head of Design and founder of SeaBird Technologies, to celebrate the announcement © E1 Series

Miami, the epicentre of nautical electrification

The city of Miami, which is directly affected by climate change, is setting itself up as a leader in the energy transition. The arrival of the E1 Series is a perfect illustration of this. With team owners such as Will Smith, Tom Brady, Rafael Nadal, Steve Aoki, Didier Drogba and Sergio Perez, the speciality enjoys the support of international celebrities, boosting its appeal and visibility.

The Mayor of Miami, Francis X. Suarez, stressed the event’s importance for the city: “Miami is the epicentre of innovation, where tech, finance, and world-class sports come together. We are proud to host the E1 Miami GP and welcome a championship that embody these principles to our shores.”

© E1 Series

A powerful partnership with the PIF

The PIF (Public Investment Fund) was also named lead partner for Series E1 in the announcement. The partnership is part of a wider initiative, the E360 partnership, which also includes Formula E and Extreme E. Together, these series aim to redefine the future of electric mobility and promote cutting-edge green technologies in sport.

Alejandro Agag, President of the E1 Series, said: “Hosting E1 in Miami and the US was always a dream for us, we’re excited to bring the future of racing on water to Floridians and showcase the power of the electrification of sport.”

© E1 Series

The E1 Championship, a sustainable revolution

The E1 World Championship is the first electric boat competition organised by the UIM (Union Internationale Motonautique). It features nine international teams, consisting of 18 male and female drivers, competing aboard RaceBirds, ultra-high tech boats that are specifically designed to reduce environmental impact.

The races take place in iconic destinations such as Monaco, Jeddah, Venice and Lake Como, attracting more and more participants and spectators as the sport grows.

Team Brady was crowned champions in the first season. New teams and new venues will be joining the programme in the upcoming season. The 2025 leg in Monaco will take place on 18 and 19 July.

