Prince Albert II opens 3rd Green Shift Festival

Prince Albert II opened the latest edition of the Green Shift Festival on the Larvotto promenade in Monaco on Wednesday evening.

From 4 to 6 June 2025, the Promenade du Larvotto is hosting the Green Shift Festival, a free event organised by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation. Conceived as a collective experience combining ecology, culture and civic engagement, the festival is spread over three themed evenings and several meeting and workshop spaces.

©Philippe Fitte / FPA2

Inaugurated on Wednesday in the presence of Prince Albert II, the festival kicked off in the morning with a session on breathing, on the beach. Through participatory formats, artistic performances, ‘Engaged Happy Hours’ and moments of shared reflection, Green Shift aims to put ecology front and centre of contemporary concerns.

© Philippe Fitte / FPA2

Each day begins at 6pm on Place Anne-Marie Campora, with wellbeing activities, community stands, environmental innovations and artistic creations. All in a friendly atmosphere, with a programme of music and dialogue between artists, scientists and activists.

After the “Welcome to 2050” and “At the heart of life” evenings, the festival closes on Friday 6 June on the theme of Music & Ecology. From 7pm, artists Tom Frager and Hélène Vogelsinger will perform live ahead of a discussion with Arthur Lecercle and Magali Payen on artists’ engagement for the planet. DJ Baloo will follow, while Camion Valentin will be providing a sustainable catering service on site.

