Riccardo Giraudi and Kamyar Moghadam redesign Monegasque tableware – in onyx

The two entrepreneurs joined forces to create Marbellous, a unique tableware collection made from Mexican onyx. The collaboration between restaurateur Riccardo Giraudi and decorator Kamyar Moghadam aims to offer a new culinary experience, starting with the Beefbar.

An alliance between Riccardo Giraudi, head of the eponymous restaurant group, and Kamyar Moghadam, creator of Maison Moghadam, was almost self-evident.

The decorator has completely revisited interior design in the manner of a fashion house, developing a luxury, designer approach to carpets, fabrics, wallpapers and decorative objects. That commitment to excellence gave life to Marbellous, a collection of onyx tableware.

Mexican onyx, an exceptional substance

The choice of onyx is not a casual one. The precious stone, closely related to the diamond family and more delicate than marble, has exceptional properties. “It’s a translucent stone of incredible beauty,” explains Kamyar Moghadam. These unique pieces, can handle temperatures from -30°C to +180°C, and are entirely handcrafted by Mexican artisans. The translucent onyx offers a striking visual effect under the light.

Creating these exceptional pieces by hand is a real technical challenge. “We worked a lot on the thickness and shape, so that these objects could be used in a restaurant setting, washed a hundred times a day, heated up and cooled down…,” explains the designer.

Meeting luxury industry demands

The innovation is a response to the need to stand out in luxury catering, where “we all have the same plates,” explains Riccardo Giraudi. He adds, “I’m seeing the result for the first time today, and I think it’s magnificent!” It should be noted that these are serving plates: they are not designed to be eaten on.

The creations will initially be supplied to the Beefbar, with the other Group establishments to follow. A “made in Monaco” project that aims to reconcile know-how and craftsmanship.