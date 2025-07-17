Su Park becomes new Pink Ribbon Monaco ambassador

The Monegasque women’s cancer charity is counting on an international entrepreneur to boost its impact.

Pink Ribbon Monaco has appointed Su Park as its new ambassador and events manager. The South Korean entrepreneur, who has settled in the Principality after ten years in Paris, brings her expertise in luxury goods and her international vision to the charity, whose honorary president is Princess Charlene. Su Park is renowned for her entrepreneurial leadership and her ability to build bridges between East and West. Her holistic approach to wellness matches Pink Ribbon Monaco’s values in raising awareness of women’s cancers. The non-profit is counting on Su Park’s experience in the art, business and wellness sectors to reach a wider audience and strengthen the impact of its prevention initiatives. “We look forward to this exciting new height with Su, confident that her leadership will further elevate our cause on the international stage,” the charity posted on Instagram.

The new ambassador will officially take up her post at the charity’s next gala at the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo. The event will mark the start of a new strategy for the organisation, which aims to broaden its international reach. Su Park joins Emily Cromwell, European gravel and Paralympic champion, who has already been involved with the charity for ten years.