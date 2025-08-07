Horse riding trails near Monaco: Our guide to exploring the Côte d’Azur on horseback

Peille, Tourrettes-sur-Loup, Vence… we share the most enjoyable horse rides around the Principality.

Looking for a different way to explore the Alpes-Maritimes and the hinterland of Nice? What better way to explore the natural trails surrounding Monaco than in the saddle? Framed by the sea and the mountains, the region is ideal for rides with exceptional panoramic views. Here is our selection of the 5 best equestrian outings within an hour of Monaco.

Soubrana Cheval Montagne (Peille)

Located in the charming hilltop village of Peille, just 20 minutes from Monaco, Soubrana Cheval Montagne gives equestrian enthusiasts the chance to explore the mountainous terrain with the utmost respect for animals and nature. Owner Isabelle Dahéron welcomes riders aged 12 and over.

2-hour ride (minimum 2 people): all skill levels accepted – €55 for riders with a licence from the Fédération Française d’Equitation (FFE – French Equestrian Federation), €60 for those without

3-hour ride (minimum 3 people): proficiency in walking and trotting required – €70 if FFE-registered, €80 if not

One or more day(s) excursions: proficiency in the 3 gaits required – from €90 per day

Recommended equipment: hiking boots or trainers, comfortable trousers. Equipment provided: helmet, mini-chaps, protective vest. Online booking required

Ranch El Bronco au Col de Vence (Coursegoules)

Just 10 minutes from Vence, Ranch El Bronco invites you to enjoy a unique equestrian experience in the heart of the Col de Vence.

© Ranch El Bronco

The El Bronco Ranch boasts an exceptional location in the heart of the Préalpes d’Azur regional nature park. The listed site contains hundreds of bridle paths with breathtaking views over the Baie des Anges, Cap d’Antibes, the Lérins islands, the Gorges de la Cagne and Gorges du Loup. The ranch’s speciality: horseback riding at sunset with a gourmet break consisting of local specialities. The experience, priced at 75 euros per person, combines horse-riding in the wild with local gastronomic delights.

Packages to suit every level

Introductory ride (€40/person): a walk of around 1 hour, supervised by an approved instructor. Perfect for learning or rediscovering how to ride, with a breathtaking view of the Côte d’Azur surrounded by nature.

Experienced riders (100 €/person): a half-day ride lasting around 2.5 hours, for experienced riders only (Galop 3 and above). Small groups can practise all 3 gaits on varied, technical routes with significant changes in elevation.

Private rides: specially tailored to your group or solo, with varying prices depending on the season. Contact the ranch directly for a personalised quote.

The Col de Vence exploration experience: this is a guided, varied and peaceful equestrian tour lasting around 1.5 hours, and open to beginners. The outing, mainly at a walk on steep terrain, lets you appreciate all the different types of scenery on the Col de Vence, with views of the Côte d’Azur and the Vence hinterland.

The ‘Route Napoleon’ on horseback (from Grasse to Vizille)

© RNAC

Between 1 March and 7 March 1814, Napoleon travelled through Cannes, Grasse, Saint-Vallier-de-Thiey, Escragnolles, Séranon, Castellan, Barrême, La Clappe, Digne-les-Bains and many more locations on his return from exile on Elba. Since 2018, the La Route de Napoléon’ non-profit enables enthusiasts to follow that same journey, on the 1st Grand Itinéraire Equestre (major equestrian route) approved by the FFE.

The ride allows you to discover the landscapes of the Southern Alps as well as sleeping and eating in the same places as the Emperor. A journey that combines history and horseriding, perfect for riders looking for a unique adventure. The ride is over several days, with accommodation in historic gîtes and inns. Riders must be experienced. Advance booking is essential. Duration: several days, depending on the option chosen.

The ‘Route Napoleon’ on horseback

Le Ranch des Baous (Tourrettes-sur-Loup)

© Ranch des Baous Equestrian Centre

Located in the Préalpes d’Azur Natura 2000 nature park, Ranch des Baous stretches over 7 hectares at an altitude of 650 m, just 1 km above the village of Tourrettes-sur-Loup. The magical spot provides an exceptional 360° panoramic view of the Mediterranean, the Southern Alps and the Côte d’Azur, with a unique view of Corsica on a clear day. The ranch offers horse riding with a sea view, leaving directly from the property. The circuits take you through unspoilt countryside. Rides are organised for small groups of 2 to 4 (unless otherwise requested, maximum 8). The ranch asks riders to come 30 minutes beforehand to take care of the horse, and warm up in the arena before setting off, with the possibility of showering them and taking them out to the field afterwards.

Several options:

Introductory lesson (€55): A unique package combining a 30-minute lesson in the riding arena and a 30-minute ride in the forest. Ideal for families with young children or as a gentle introduction to horse riding.

1.5 hour ride (€65 group, €95 private/€165 private couple): explore the Caire plateau with magnificent sea views from Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat to the Estérel massif. The ride is only available on a private basis on Saturdays.

2-hour outing (€75 group, €110 private/€185 private couple): A walk at an altitude of over 850 m with panoramic views of the sea. Paths parallel to the coast with breathtaking views and several itineraries to suit all abilities. Private outings are only available on Saturdays.

Half-day (€150 for experienced riders only): Exploration of the Caire plateau and the Puy de Naouri at an altitude of over 1000m, with an extraordinary 360° view. Please note: certain sections require the rider to dismount and walk, Galop 3 level minimum. Private outings only (single rider or couple).

The ranch offers all outings on a private basis, with a dedicated instructor who will adjust to your riding ability for the best possible experience. Ideal for couples, families or groups of friends who want to go at their own pace. On Saturdays, all outings are on a private basis. Equipment provided: helmets and full gear. 30 minutes beforehand to prepare the horses. Required ability: from beginner to advanced (half-day Galop 3).

Les Randonneurs du Mercantour

© Les Randonneurs du Mercantour

During the summer season, the riding centre located right next to the Val Casterino inn offers bucolic rides in the valley, or longer horse-riding excursions: half-day or full-day. For one or two hours, you can explore the Casterino valley, which will enchant you with its flower-filled meadows, crystal-clear streams and marmot calls. You can also take a half-day trip to Lac des Grenouilles, or for the more experienced, to the Lacs Jumeaux de Fontanalbe.

Loose clothing, good shoes and trousers are highly recommended, as well as a light sweater and sun protection. The starting point for the rides is at an altitude of 1,500 m. Booking is advised on 07 87 67 39 81.

Prices until 30 September 2025: 1 hour: €25, 2 hours: €45, half day: €60. Full day: 100 euros.

Practical advice

Demand is strong, particularly in the summer and at weekends. Book your horse ride as early as possible by contacting the riding school of your choice directly. Payments are mostly by cheque or cash.

Recommended equipment includes: long, comfortable trousers or jeans, closed-toe shoes (avoid flat trainers), warm clothing depending on the season, a water bottle and sun protection.

Most centres cater for all levels of ability for short rides. For longer rides, proficiency in walking and trotting is often required.