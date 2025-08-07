Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Advertising »
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
In brief

The Compagnie des Autobus de Monaco warns of new travel card scam

By Monaco Tribune
Published on 7 August 2025
1 minute read
bus-monaco
You should take great care when buying a Monegasque bus pass © Monaco Tribune
By Monaco Tribune
- 7 August 2025
1 minute read

Buyer beware! the CAM is reporting fake social media posts promising unlimited travel.

A new scam campaign is targeting Monegasque public transport users via Facebook. The fraudulent posts advertise a CAM travel card with unlimited journeys for just two euros a month for six months.

The tempting offer in fact hides a sophisticated scam aimed at getting hold of victims’ personal and bank details. The Compagnie des Autobus de Monaco and the authorities are raising the alert about the scam.

The cybercriminals’ goal is simple: to collect as much data as possible using the lure of a low-price transport deal. Once personal and payment details are entered on the fake pages, the scammers can use them for fraudulent purposes.

Phone scams: how to stop and foil them

The CAM, a regular target for digital scams

This is not the first time that Compagnie des Autobus de Monaco has been the target of online scams. In October 2024, a similar scam offered free passes and journeys via a fake Facebook page entitled “Special offer for Monaco residents”. Last summer, another attempt promised bus passes for three euros.

These recurring phishing scams are a reminder that cyber threats continue to weigh heavily on individuals and businesses. In January, the Prince’s Government called for the utmost vigilance regarding calls and emails from unofficial sources. 

What to do if you fall prey?

Anyone who has provided their details should call the Sûreté Publique’s cyber unit immediately or write to cyber@gouv.mc.

Only the new official website www.cam.mc and the Monapass application are valid channels for your transport needs. Any other offer should be considered suspicious.