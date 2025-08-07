The Compagnie des Autobus de Monaco warns of new travel card scam

Buyer beware! the CAM is reporting fake social media posts promising unlimited travel.

A new scam campaign is targeting Monegasque public transport users via Facebook. The fraudulent posts advertise a CAM travel card with unlimited journeys for just two euros a month for six months.

The tempting offer in fact hides a sophisticated scam aimed at getting hold of victims’ personal and bank details. The Compagnie des Autobus de Monaco and the authorities are raising the alert about the scam.

The cybercriminals’ goal is simple: to collect as much data as possible using the lure of a low-price transport deal. Once personal and payment details are entered on the fake pages, the scammers can use them for fraudulent purposes.

The CAM, a regular target for digital scams

This is not the first time that Compagnie des Autobus de Monaco has been the target of online scams. In October 2024, a similar scam offered free passes and journeys via a fake Facebook page entitled “Special offer for Monaco residents”. Last summer, another attempt promised bus passes for three euros.

These recurring phishing scams are a reminder that cyber threats continue to weigh heavily on individuals and businesses. In January, the Prince’s Government called for the utmost vigilance regarding calls and emails from unofficial sources.

What to do if you fall prey?

Anyone who has provided their details should call the Sûreté Publique’s cyber unit immediately or write to cyber@gouv.mc.

Only the new official website www.cam.mc and the Monapass application are valid channels for your transport needs. Any other offer should be considered suspicious.