Phone scams: how to stop and foil them

Elderly people are the scammers’ main targets.

Advertising

Over the last few days, a number of residents of the Principality have been the targets of telephone scams through foreign service providers. The scammers call using a withheld number, making them untraceable by the victims.

Here’s how the fraudsters operate: they pretend to be police officers or lawyers and tell the victims that a member of their family has been involved in a serious road accident. They then demand a certain sum, in cash or valuables such as jewellery.

Government warns of attempted email scams

The calls are mostly aimed at elderly people who are perhaps more inclined to do the caller’s bidding. If you are on the receiving end of one of these calls: do not agree to what you are asked to do, hang up, block the caller’s number and contact the Police Department on +337 93 15 30 15.