Scam alert! The €3 bus pass deal is a fake!

The Compagnie de Bus de Monaco exposed the scam on social media.

With the start of the new school year just around the corner, fraudsters have been taking advantage of the subscription renewal period to pass themselves off as Monaco’s bus company. On a fake Facebook page called “Abonnement aux transports publics de Monaco,” they promise 180 days of unlimited travel on the Monegasque bus network for just 3 euros.

However, it is a malicious publication that “leads to phishing sites hosted in Russia,” according to an anonymous user who reported the scam on the “Aide et solidarité entre les résidents de Monaco” Facebook page.

The scam in question uses the CAM’s official logos and branding to obtain personal details, particularly bank details, from as many people as possible.

On Monday 26 August, the Compagnie de Bus de Monaco alerted its users to the new scam, which was going around on Facebook. “We urge you NOT to click on this link, and to disregard all the false information put forward,” it writes, adding: “The only sources for your daily travel needs are the CAM website and the Monapass application.”

Users who have already fallen for the tempting offer should contact their bank immediately.

