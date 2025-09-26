Respite for motorists as works in Cap d’Ail halted for time being

Traffic is down to two lanes on the Monaco exit © Loïc Savaresse - Monaco Tribune

The thousands of motorists who use the Monaco exit every day can breathe a (temporary) sigh of relief: the roadworks that have been causing congestion on the Moyenne Corniche for the past three weeks have been suspended for now.

Since 2 September, building work on the “Les Romarins” residence in Cap d’Ail has reduced Avenue Prince Rainier III to a single lane for 40 metres, with a 30 km/h speed limit. This was creating huge traffic jams every day, with journeys to Nice taking up to 1.5 hours.

On Wednesday morning, for the opening of the Yacht Show on 24 September, motorists were pleasantly surprised to see the two lanes of traffic cleared of construction equipment.

Swift government action

Given the scale of the disruption, the Minister of State, Christophe Mirmand, described the situation as “unimaginable” and personally took charge of the matter , entering into discussions with the Mayor of Cap d’Ail, Xavier Beck, and the promoters, Erilia, to find solutions.

The result was the temporary suspension of construction work, announced by the Prince’s Government until 5 October inclusive. This respite comes at just the right time, as the Monaco Yacht Show is in full swing until 27 September, attracting nearly 30,000 visitors. It will be followed by the Luxe Pack trade show, from 29 September to 1 October.

During the break, discussions are ongoing to find a solution for the worksite to continue while avoiding traffic jams at peak times.