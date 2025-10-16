Amending Budget 2025: National Council passes vote of confidence despite disagreements

After debates lasting over fifteen hours of debate on Monday, Monaco’s elected representatives approved the amending budget for 2025 by 17 votes to 4 with 3 abstentions, while expressing serious concerns on the issues of mobility and waste.

From an anticipated deficit of €89 million in 2024, the amending budget is expected to show a surplus of €86 million. “The Principality’s financial health is exemplary,” acknowledged Franck Julien, Chairman of the Finance Committee, adding: “Today’s prosperity must not lead to negligence,” echoing a statement made by the Minister of State at the opening of the public session on 7 October.

Sensitive issues remain

While the Council President Thomas Brezzo repeatedly hailed the convergence of views and fluid communication with the Minister of State – particularly on housing and the Fontvieille shopping centre – he nevertheless rued the Government’s“rigidity” on two sensitive issues. Concerning mobility, the elected representatives are calling for a debate on mass transit between Nice and Ventimiglia. The executive is cautious and firm in its stance, however, preferring to give priority to improving the existing TER, without definitively ruling out the other options.

The other stumbling block is the in situ reconstruction of the Waste Treatment and Recovery Centre . Jean-Louis Grinda described a “closed-door policy”and refused to ratify a decision that he considers hasty: “On such a crucial issue, you cannot go ahead without our opinion,” confirming the elected representatives’ insistence on having all the information and studies required to make a decision.

Despite their reservations and with three abstentions, the majority (17) voted in favour. Their vote of confidence was tempered by a strong call for more consultation.

© Conseil National

Minister of State “satisfied” after positive vote

Unusually, the Minister of State spoke to Monaco Info immediately after the public session, on the Place de la Visitation. Christophe Mirmand said he was “satisfied” with the vote after 15 hours of debate, during which he “gave a number of explanations” and “discussed important issues in detail, sometimes repeatedly.”

Regarding the accusation of rigidity levelled by a number of elected representatives, he was keen to clarify his position: “Being firm on a certain number of matters or principles is not being inflexible or intransigent, it means accepting dialogue and being transparent when explaining the government’s choices.”

The debates are due to continue between now and 11 December, date of the preliminary budget.