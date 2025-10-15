Cerebral cancers: two promising research projects at Centre Scientifique de Monaco supported by GEMLUC

The Groupement d’Entreprises Monégasques pour la Lutte Contre le Cancer (GEMLUC – Monegasque businesses fighting cancer) is trusting that research will improve treatments for aggressive brain tumours, in partnership with the CHPG.

On Monday 13 October, François Jean Brych, GEMLUC’s Chairman, visited the CSM premises to find out about the research work being carried out by two doctoral students. With th esupport of the charity, of which the Princess of Hanover is honorary president, their work focuses on high grade brain cancers, which are among the most aggressive in the field of oncology.

“The aim is to try to make cancer cells more sensitive to radiotherapy,” explains Dr Vincent Picco, director of research and head of the cancer research unit at the CSM. This approach could revolutionise how these pathologies are treated, including in children.

Dr Vincent Picco (CSM research director, head of the cancer research unit), François Jean Brych (GEMLUC chairman), Céline Robino (CSM doctoral student), William Echavride (CSM doctoral student), Dr Benoît Paulmier (GEMLUC vice-chairman), Dr Christopher Montemagno (CSM research officer), Flora Ginocchio (CSM general secretary) © Stephane Danna – Communication department

Encouraging laboratory results

The research carried out by William Echavride, in collaboration with the CHPG teams, is showing significant progress. His work seeks to show how altering the identity of tumour cells, forcing them to differentiate, makes them more vulnerable to treatment. “Combined with drug treatment, this can potentially reduce radiotherapy doses and therefore the side effects,” says Vincent Picco, emphasising how important this is for the patients.

William will defend his thesis on December 3 at the Oceanographic Museum, while the other doctoral student, Céline Robino, is pursuing promising work combining fluoroquinolone antibiotics – a molecule that is partly responsible for the oxidative stress that causes coral bleaching – and radiotherapy.

Essential interdisciplinary collaboration

The three-way partnership involves the CSM, GEMLUC and the CHPG radiotherapy department. “This research work would not be possible without the partnership and support of the staff in the radiotherapy department,” stresses Vincent Picco. François Brych sees this as a challenge for the future: “ We are convinced that this research will open up new perspectives in the battle against brain cancers and will help train the researchers of tomorrow.” With an investment of 400,000 euros over six years, GEMLUC is carrying on its long-standing commitment to the CSM.