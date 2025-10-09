International Day of the Girl Child: Monaco Town Hall committed to gender equality and well-being of young girls

The testimonies will be on display in the Town Hall foyer until 13 October © Mairie de Monaco

The Principality is rolling out a host of initiatives in the run-up to International Day of the Girl Child, this Saturday 11 October.

On Thursday morning, Georges Marsan, Mayor of Monaco, accompanied by Chloé Boscagli, Deputy Mayor in charge of Youth and Gender Equality, and Céline Cottalorda, Interministerial Delegate for Women’s Rights, unveiled an exhibition in the foyer of Monaco Town Hall, featuring the testimonies of 18 children aged between 6 and 12. The youngsters from the Mini-Club share their vision of equality between girls and boys, the fruit of a workshop run jointly by the municipality and the Comité pour la Promotion et la Protection des Droits des Femmes (Committee for the Promotion and Protection of Women’s Rights). On display in the town hall until 13 October, this is the initiative’s third consecutive year.

Free sanitary protection dispensers

The event also provided an opportunity to announce a new measure: the gradual introduction of free sanitary protection dispensers at local sites that are frequented by young people. This decision follows the successful experiment in place since 2022 at the Pavillon Bosio, where vending machines were installed at the request of the students.

The project, developed in partnership with the She Can He Can non-profit, headed by Vibeke Thomsen, aims to tackle the taboos surrounding menstruation. It has received international recognition with an award from the FIA Formula E ‘Better Futures Fund’.

Through these initiatives, the Monegasque municipality is restating its willingness to listen to the concerns of young people and to turn them into tangible actions, in the spirit of the International Day of the Girl Child promoted by the UN.