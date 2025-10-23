Night-time roadworks: several roads closed until 7 November

The Principality is launching a resurfacing campaign, which will have an impact on traffic on several major thoroughfares for a fortnight.

The Monegasque Urban Amenities Department launched an operation to repair Monaco’s roads, on Monday 21 October. The work will last until 7 November and will take place only between 8pm and 6am. The aim is to maintain road quality while minimising inconvenience to motorists during the day.

The first night concerned rue Princesse Florestine, rue Suffren Reymond and boulevard d’Italie. Residents were asked to take note of a parking ban from 4pm. The following day, the Avenue Princesse Charlotte was affected, with the closure of the downhill lane at the station and restrictions near the Novotel.

Which neighbourhoods are affected?

Rue du Gabian will be closed for several nights, from 23 to 24 October and from 27 to 29 October. The final phase will take place on avenue de Fontvieille from 29 October to 6 November. Of special note for this sector is that the Wurtemberg car park will be inaccessible throughout the works. A fallback solution will be offered to resident users, with the issue of temporary cards for other public car parks.

Bus routes will be diverted from 8pm on the roads that are under repair. The Compagnie des Autobus de Monaco will publicise the alternative routes. Pedestrians will be able to move around normally thanks to signposted paths, while emergency vehicles will have permanent access to all areas.