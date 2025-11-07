Lower border between Menton and Ventimiglia closed for four months

From 3 November, the border between Menton and Italy will be closed for at least four months © Pixabay

Since Monday, the coastal border crossing between Menton and Italy has been completely closed to traffic. It is scheduled to reopen at the end of February 2026.

Italy has launched a major project on the Balzi Rossi road to secure the Dogana and Balzi Rossi tunnels, which have been weakened over time and by an accident last year, according to Ventimiglia Mayor Flavio Di Muro. The programme also includes a complete renovation of the De Gasperi roundabout just beyond the border, a revamp of the Latte roundabout and the installation of new lighting in the tunnels.

The Prefecture of Imperia has confirmed the total closure of the SS1 road between the Saint-Ludovic bridge on the French side and the Italian town of Latte. To shorten the duration of the work, Italy has introduced a rotation system allowing crews to work seven days a week, twenty-four hours a day, with only a break over the festive season. The aim is to complete all the necessary works at once to avoid another closure in the coming years.

Alternative routes in place

For four months, motorists will have to use the Saint-Louis bridge overlooking the coast, the upper border road, or the A8-A10 motorway. Train services between Menton and Ventimiglia continue to operate as normal. The closure affects a particularly busy route used by cross-border workers and tourists. Only local residents on the Italian side, shopkeepers, and emergency vehicles have limited access to the SS1 under special authorisation during the works. Finishing works are scheduled until May 2026 but are not expected to cause major disruption to traffic.