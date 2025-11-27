Nice–Monaco–Ventimiglia metro project officially abandoned

French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot has put an end to the dream of an underground link that aimed to connect Nice to Monaco in 12 minutes.

Philippe Tabarot has made his decision. On Friday 21 November, the Transport Minister confirmed to Nice-Matin the official ruling-out of the Nice–Monaco–Ventimiglia metro. “It’s not financially or technically viable,” he said. The former Alpes-Maritimes senator described the concept as “unrealistic” given the structural challenges posed by the coastline and the region’s topography. Nevertheless, the project looked promising on paper. In October 2024, Monaco launched a call for applications to build an underground link with Èze. The Principality believed the system could be brought into service within 6 to 8 years. But projected costs ranged from €1.2 to €4 billion for an estimated daily traffic of 30,000 passengers.

Improved TER services as an alternative?

The 50,000 cross-border workers who commute each day will have to make do with the current rail options. Philippe Tabarot is counting on improvements to the TER network, where services have increased by 30% since December 2024. Trains now run from Cannes to Menton every 15 minutes, passing through Monaco.

The project’s abandonment comes as little surprise to daily rail users. Many felt that the technical constraints linked to cliffs, tunnels and the dense urban environment along the coastline made the construction of an underground metro difficult to achieve. The complexity of cross-border agreements between France, Monaco and Italy added another layer of difficulty to what would be a complex undertaking.