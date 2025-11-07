Ninety years on, Monaco’s British community still going strong

The British Association of Monaco celebrated its 90th anniversary last week amid a thriving British community in the Principality. © Yvonne Bernhardt/British Association of Monaco

On 30 October, one of Monaco’s oldest expatriate associations marked a major milestone at the International Hydrographic Organisation—the venue of its first committee meeting—celebrating nine decades of service to British citizens living in the Principality.

Founded in 1935, the British Association of Monaco (BAM) helps English-speaking newcomers to form social and professional connections in the community, self-funded by patrons and managed by an elected committee.

Since its first committee meeting on 14 January 1936, BAM has sought to “provide a focus for British and Commonwealth citizens residing in Monaco and surrounding areas to meet socially, represent their views in the Principality and to provide a community support service for those in need,” as its mission statement reads.

Today, the association consists of around 250 members, who take part in regular meet-ups such as food and drinks evenings, afternoon tea, coffee mornings, plus cultural events including a book club, talks and guided tours.

A social hub for a burgeoning British community

According to the IMSEE census figures from 2024, Brits are the fourth-largest expat community in Monaco, representing 7.6% of the population, while 15% of adults who have relocated to Monaco over the past three years came from the UK. However, the latter figure indicates geographical origin, not nationality and many arrivals from the UK hold foreign passports.

BAM’s President Yvonne Bernhardt became involved with the association 43 years ago when she arrived in Monaco with limited French language skills, seeking fellow English speakers to connect with and form friendships.

“Over the years the British community has very much grown,” Bernhardt said. “British people and English-speaking people from all walks of life and age groups are members.”

A key pillar of the organisation is the volunteer Community Support Team, which works with charities, social services, hospitals and retirement homes to offer practical, pastoral and financial help to the British and Commonwealth Community in the Principality.

Celebrations connecting past and present

Each year, the association commemorates flagship events in the British calendar, celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday and Platinum Jubilee over the years and now King Charles III’s official birthday in June, as well as annual traditional gatherings such as Burns Night and Christmas Lunch.

Last week, BAM’s 90th anniversary celebration took place in the offices of the International Hydrographic Organisation, where the very first committee meeting was held after two retired Royal Navy officers living in the Principality—Rear Admiral John Dodd Nares, then head of Monaco’s International Hydrographic Bureau, and Admiral Sir Ernest Gaunt, a veteran of the Gallipoli campaign—decided to found an expatriate organisation through their connections to the British community.

“I am proud to say that I have in my possession the very first minutes book,” Bernhardt said.

BAM President Yvonne Bernhardt reenacts the very first committee meeting at the IHO. © Yvonne Bernhardt/British Association of Monaco

During the First and Second World Wars, BAM acted as a voice for British residents, liaising with both the Consular community and the Prince’s Government. However, a four-year gap in records exists between 1941 and 1945.

At the celebration, members of committees, patrons and Presidents past and present re-enacted the first committee meeting on 30 October 1935. Dr Mathias Jonas of the IHO gave a talk on the organisation and Bernhardt recounted the meeting minutes. Members toasted the association’s anniversary with champagne and canapés, before sharing a Union Jack celebration cake.

Champagne chilling before the toasts at BAM’s 90th anniversary celebration. © Yvonne Bernhardt/British Association of Monaco

An enduring institution in changing times

Despite many long-established membership organisations struggling to attract newcomers at a time when many are building communities and interest groups through online platforms, BAM is thriving and appealing to younger members through Facebook and Instagram.

With the 90th anniversary celebrations behind her, Bernhardt is looking ahead to BAM’s next decade.

“I hope the Association will continue to go from strength to strength and that I will be invited to the 100th celebration!” she said.

