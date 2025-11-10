Prince Albert II pays tribute to Ayrton Senna during São Paulo visit

While in Brazil to expand his Foundation’s activities in Latin America, the Sovereign of Monaco visited the institute named after the Formula 1 legend.

Prince Albert II made an emotional visit to the Instituto Ayrton Senna in São Paulo as part of the launch of the South American branch of his environmental Foundation. The symbolic meeting celebrated the historic ties between the late Brazilian driver and the Principality.

The Monegasque Head of State was welcomed by the relatives of the three-time world champion (1988, 1990, 1991). Bianca Senna, CEO of Senna Brands, Bruno Senna, nephew and former F1 driver, Paula Lalli Senna and Ewerton Fulini, Vice-President of the Institute, greeted the Sovereign in front of the driver’s race car, the iconic McLaren.

A nationwide educational project

The highlight of the visit was the Prince signing a replica of the “Monaco 1987” helmet, a tribute to Ayrton Senna’s unforgettable victories on the famous Monaco circuit, where he won six times. An exclusive exhibition showcasing the champion’s personal items also highlighted his special connection with the Rock.

© Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

Beyond the sporting tribute, the meeting offered an opportunity to learn more about the remarkable work carried out by the Ayrton Senna Institute. Founded by the driver and his family, the organisation, recognised as a public-interest institution in Brazil, is chaired by Viviane Senna-Lalli, the champion’s sister.

For the past three decades, the Institute has been running educational programmes for young Brazilians in collaboration with public authorities, companies and local charities. The social mission continues the humanist values that inspired Ayrton Senna, who tragically died at just 34 during the San Marino Grand Prix on 1 May 1994.