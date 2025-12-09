An ecstatic immersion to celebrate the new year?

A two-hour immersive experience to kick off the year 2026 / All rights reserved

On Sunday, January 11, Hôtel Casarose in Mandelieu-la-Napoule hosts a holistic day orchestrated by Sensei Community, blending conscious movement with gastronomic pleasures.

The flow dance experience

From 11am to 1pm, the morning opens with a two-hour sensory immersion equipped with audio headsets. This experience combines slow flow yoga, ecstatic dance and a crystal bowl sound journey at 432hz, carried by the downtempo, tribal and trance sounds of Alma Musica in collaboration with Yoga Flow Cannes. Detox waters accompany this dive into inner vibration, in an atmosphere of “comfortable wild chic”.

Festive brunch and entertainment

The afternoon extends the celebration until 6pm with a refined continental brunch featuring a brasero workshop, cheese platter, fresh fruit and an array of desserts. DJ Gioé will spin his melodic and deep house melodies, whilst a beauty bar, artisan market and tarot readings will enrich this day dedicated to Mediterranean wellness.

Practical details

Date: Sunday, January 11, 2026

Hours: 11am-7pm

Venue: Hôtel Casarose, 780 Avenue de la Mer, Mandelieu-la-Napoule

Prices: Flow dance €35 (adults), €19 (teens 12-17) / Brunch €49

Reservations: Flow danse & festive brunch