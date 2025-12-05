“Monaco Under the Stars”: a festive charity show under the patronage of Princess Charlene

On 22 and 23 December, the Fontvieille Big Top will host a show blending hip-hop and magic, with all proceeds donated to two charitable causes.

The Principality is gearing up for an enchanting experience with the opening of “Monaco sous les étoiles / Monaco Under the Stars”. The brand-new production will take place on 22 and 23 December at the Chapiteau de Fontvieille (Big Top). The show stems from Princess Charlene’s personal wish to offer children a magical moment while supporting two causes close to her heart. All proceeds from the performances will be donated to the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation and the Monaco SPA.

© Prince’s Palace

Three performances open to children aged three and up

Created by the HASPOP Company and directed by Hassan El Hajjami, “Monaco Under the Stars” offers an original take on the traditional Christmas tale, combining hip-hop dance, visual poetry and festive magic. The story follows the adventures of young Elliott who, guided by a mysterious music box, takes the audience on an enchanting journey through time.

The show will be performed three times: on Sunday 22 December at 4 pm, and on Monday 23 December at 11 am and 4 pm. Suitable from the age of three or four, the production is designed for the whole family, from toddlers to teenagers and adults.

Tickets are available at www.monaco-live-productions.com.