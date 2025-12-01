Vrooom, the Automobile Club of Monaco mascot that roars as loudly as an engine

The Monegasque institution has chosen a cheetah to embody its values and develop a closer connection with the public during the motor races that set the Principality’s circuits buzzing for much of the year.

A year ago, the Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM) took a new step in its communications strategy by introducing Vrooom, its new official mascot, which let out its first roars during the Grand Prix in the streets of the Principality. The initiative reflects a desire to add a modern touch and build a rapport with spectators, especially young ones.

A feline in local colours

The Vrooom mascot takes the form of a cheetah dressed in an outfit reminiscent of the ACM’s race marshals. The choice of animal is no coincidence: regarded as the fastest land mammal in the world, capable of reaching 120 km/h in just a few seconds, the cheetah symbolises speed and agility — qualities that are intrinsically linked to motor racing.

The Principality’s colours have been incorporated into the character’s design, creating a direct link with Monaco. Vrooom’s outfit also pays tribute to the volunteers and professionals who ensure the smooth running of events on the circuit, particularly the marshals — people who are often little-known by the public but easily recognisable in their orange suits and renowned worldwide.

Vrooom the mascot alongside a young race marshal © Automobile Club de Monaco

A notable presence

The Automobile Club de Monaco deploys its mascot across all of its events. Vrooom moves around different areas, such as the famous fan zones, the paddock where the teams set up, and the grandstands bringing together thousands of spectators — not forgetting the ceremonial start procedures and trophy presentations.

Vrooom’s presence aims to create a strong connection with the public. Visitors can meet him at the MGP Live Fan Zone on Place d’Armes, where various activities take place. The institution’s goal is to make the spectator experience unforgettable and to offer moments of sharing and togetherness, which are always appreciated by families.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc with the Vrooom mascot in the Principality’s colours © Automobile Club de Monaco

The ACM does not limit the use of Vrooom to sporting events alone. A miniature plush version is available at the official shop, allowing fans to prolong their experience beyond the races. The merchandise approach aims to build loyalty and create a powerful, easily recognisable visual identity.

Success from the outset

The creation of the Vrooom mascot is the result of an evolution in the Automobile Club de Monaco’s communications. Historically centred on sporting excellence and the organisation of prestigious events with global reach, the institution continues to broaden its audience. The approach is in line with a trend seen among many international sports organisations that use mascots to humanise their image and appeal to a wider, especially family-oriented, public. Vrooom aspires to become a recognisable ambassador of the Automobile Club de Monaco, much like the iconic corners of the Monaco circuit or Bouba, the AS Monaco mascot.

Vrooom with McLaren’s Australian driver Oscar Piastri © Automobile Club de Monaco

The mascot’s first public appearances have already helped gauge the public’s reaction. It’s been a hit, thanks to its ability to connect with everyone who encounters it, from drivers to children. There’s no doubt that in 2026 — with the Monte-Carlo Rally, the Rallye Monte-Carlo Historique in late January, the Grand Prix de Monaco Historique in late April, the E-Prix in May and then the Grand Prix in early June — Vrooom will roar once again, to everyone’s delight.