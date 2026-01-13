Monaco's Best
In brief

Nice-Funchal: easyJet launches direct flights to Madeira from June 2026

Published on 13 January 2026
From 6 June 2026, there will be two direct flights per week © easyJet
The British airline has announced the launch of a new route between Nice Côte d’Azur Airport and the capital of the Portuguese archipelago. Tickets are on sale from 40 euros.

easyJet is expanding its services from Nice. From 6 June 2026, the low-cost airline will offer two direct flights a week to Funchal, the capital of Madeira. The flights will operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Until now, only TAP Air Portugal has operated this route, but with a stopover in Lisbon. easyJet will become the first airline to offer a direct flight between the French Riviera and the Portuguese archipelago in the Atlantic. “We are proud to announce the launch of a new direct route between Nice and Funchal,” said Reginald Otten, easyJet’s deputy managing director for France, in a press release. The airline intends to “enrich its range of leisure destinations” for travellers from the French Riviera.

Madeira, a year-round destination

Nicknamed the “Pearl of the Atlantic”, Funchal attracts visitors with its mild climate throughout the year. Lush gardens, a preserved historic centre, hiking along the levadas and tasting the famous Madeira wine are among the island’s attractions.

easyJet remains the leading operator at Nice Côte d’Azur Airport in terms of number of routes. Tickets to Funchal are already available for booking, starting at 40 euros one way.