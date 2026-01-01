Monaco's Best
Story

Prince Albert II celebrates a year of achievements and calls for unity for 2026

By Mark Linden
Published on 1 January 2026
Prince Albert II, accompanied by Princess Charlene, Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, during the recording of the New Year's message for 2026 at the Prince's Palace © Michaël Alesi / Prince's Palace
In his New Year’s message broadcast on the evening of 31 December, Prince Albert II praised Monaco’s remarkable achievements in 2025, while calling on the Principality to promote its unique model throughout the new year.

A year of collective pride

“The year that is coming to an end has been a wonderful and happy one for the Principality of Monaco,” said the Sovereign at the beginning of his address. Taking stock of the last twelve months, the Prince celebrated a series of successes that embody Monegasque vitality in all its forms.

On the diplomatic front, the Principality distinguished itself by welcoming foreign heads of state and, above all, by organising the Blue Economy and Finance Forum last June. This event, described as a “decisive step”, demonstrates Monaco’s commitment to development that respects the oceans.

Economic and sporting excellence

Public finances remain healthy and businesses are thriving. Monaco’s appeal remains undiminished, as confirmed by the ‘remarkable’ results recorded once again this year.

Sporting excellence also marked 2025, with exceptional performances by Monegasque athletes who brought international glory to the country – from tennis to Formula 1, sailing, horse riding and swimming.

The strength of unity

But it was the human dimension that the Prince chose to highlight. “Once again this year, our community has demonstrated its strength and unity,” he said, referring in particular to the celebrations of the twentieth anniversary of his reign last July, a moment of collective communion around shared values.

Looking ahead to 2026, the Sovereign expressed his hope that the new year would enable the Monegasque model, based on progress and the common good, to shine even brighter.

A thought for those who are suffering

The Prince also addressed a special thought to “those among us who are in pain, those who are suffering in body or soul,” expressing his affection and that of Princess Charlene and his family.

A multilingual family message

As last year, Princess Charlene and the Princely Children joined the Prince to conclude the message with wishes in three languages. A new feature this year was that Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella said “Viva Munegu”, a nod to the conclusion of their father’s speech during the celebrations of his 20 years on the throne.

“Together, we will make 2026 a great and wonderful year for Monaco and for each and every one of us,” concluded the Sovereign.