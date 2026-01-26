The “easy” brand celebrates 32nd anniversary: Sir Stelios releases new anniversary video

The founder of easyJet, a Monaco resident, has released a three-minute film documenting the evolution of his entrepreneurial empire and his philanthropic commitment.

Two years after celebrating the 30th anniversary of the “easy” brand, Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou has unveiled a new edition of his easyHistory video. From a business trip to the United States to visit Boeing factories, to the creation of numerous brands and his knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II, the three-minute film—published on YouTube—updates the profile of a group that has grown continuously since its creation in 1994.

“I have been fortunate to build, with the easy family of brands, a sustainable source of income that I devote each year to initiatives that benefit society,” said the Cyprus-born billionaire in a statement.

easyGroup founder Sir Stelios honoured with excellence award in Monaco

The “easy” family now comprises more than a hundred registered trademarks, spanning sectors as diverse as hospitality, transport, storage and fitness. easyJet, the group’s flagship brand, currently operates more than 340 Airbus aircraft and carries around 100 million passengers a year.

Philanthropy at the heart of the business model

The video also highlights the work of the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation. Sir Stelios and easyGroup have now donated more than €120 million to charitable causes in the United Kingdom, Greece, Cyprus, Ireland and Monaco. The majority of the group’s profits continue to be channelled into the foundation, in line with the entrepreneur’s commitment when he signed the Giving Pledge in 2017.