In pictures: Princess Stéphanie of Monaco’s most striking fashion moments

With her confident modern style and subtle elegance, Princess Stephanie has cultivated her own unique fashion signature. Monaco Tribune takes a look at her recent looks at several events in 2025 and 2026.

1. The Goldman look at the Fight Aids Monaco gala

Princess Stephanie organises a grand gala every year in July 2025 to raise funds © Oliv_htl – Nebinger

For the charity evening of her association Fight Aids Monaco in July 2025, Princess Stephanie surprised by paying tribute to Jean-Jacques Goldman. Wearing an impeccable white shirt and black tie, she adopted the singer’s iconic outfit for this ‘Goldmen – Tribute 100% Goldman’ concert at the Sporting Monte-Carlo. She looked perfectly poised in her androgynous silhouette, alongside Prince Albert II, Louis and Marie Ducruet, and Camille Gottlieb.

2. The Dior dress that caused a sensation at the Global Gift Gala

Princess Stéphanie alongside Eva Longoria at the Global Gift Gala in October 2025 © Frederic Nebinger / Palais Princier

The most talked-about appearance of the year. For the first Monegasque edition of the Global Gift Gala, organised by her daughter Camille Gottlieb, Princess Stéphanie caused a stir in a black sheath dress with an asymmetrical bare shoulder by Dior. Her short pixie cut hairstyle aroused the curiosity of observers: some saw it as a return to the 1980s, others as a daring, very modern choice. One thing is certain: it left no one indifferent.

3. Patriotic sobriety for National Day

© Stéphane Renaux – Monaco Tribune

For the celebrations of the 20th anniversary of Prince Albert II’s reign on National Day, Princess Stéphanie opted for a discreet pale-coloured outfit, in keeping with her sartorial philosophy. On the balcony of the Palace, surrounded by Louis Ducruet, Marie Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb, she prioritised comfort over pomp. This approach contrasted with the sophisticated silhouettes of Princess Charlene, dressed in Armani, Charlotte Casiraghi in yellow Chanel, and Beatrice Borromeo in a Dior ensemble.

4. President of the big top at the Circus Festival

© Frédéric Nebinger © Frédéric Nebinger, Sarah Steck et Stéphane Danna

For the traditional photocall of the 2026 edition of the world’s most famous circus festival, of which she is president, Princess Stéphanie opted for a casual but stylish outfit in keeping with the atmosphere of the big top: a simple blue jumper with ‘staff’ printed on it (an allegory of her position as organiser), probably worn with jeans, embodying a less formal image and closer to the artists and the public. Grace Kelly’s daughter was joined by her brother, Prince Albert II, for the opening night. Dressed in a pristine coat over a black ensemble, she proudly wore a scarf in the colours of the festival’s official poster. Her presence was focused on the event itself rather than on fashion.

5. Appearances at charity events: casual chic as a uniform

Princess Stephanie at the inauguration of the Little Wonders children’s area © Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace Princess Stephanie was present at the annual quilting event © Frédéric Nébinger In June 2025, Princess Stephanie celebrated the fifteenth anniversary of the Maison de Vie de Carpentras © Frédéric Nebinger Princess Caroline and her sister, Princess Stéphanie © Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

Throughout the year, whether visiting the elderly in Monaco with her daughter or participating in charity events, Princess Stéphanie favours comfortable jumpers, white tops, understated outfits and discreet accessories. Her functional wardrobe reflects her commitment to working in the field rather than walking the red carpet. Awarded the insignia of Officer of the Legion of Honour in October 2025 and made Commander of the Order of Cultural Merit in November, she proves that elegance is not measured solely by the glamour of a dress.