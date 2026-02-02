Princess Stéphanie of Monaco celebrates her 61st birthday

This Sunday, 1 February, the youngest daughter of Prince Rainier III and Princess Grace celebrates her 61st birthday. True to her commitments, she remains a key figure in Monegasque life.

At 61, Princess Stéphanie remains true to herself: authentic, committed, and resolutely focused on others. The last few months have been a striking reminder of this. In October, actress Eva Longoria paid tribute to her at the first Global Gift Gala organised in Monaco by her daughter Camille Gottlieb. A few weeks later, on 18th November, an emotional moment took place at the Prince’s Palace: her sister, Princess Caroline, presented her with the insignia of Commander of the Order of Cultural Merit, in the presence of her brother, Prince Albert II, and her children Louis and Camille.

Princess Stéphanie surrounded by her family © Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

The circus, an undiminished passion

The circus remains one of her deepest attachments. The 48th edition of the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival, which ended in mid-January under the big top in Fontvieille, is further proof of this. As President of the event since 2005, she passionately continues the legacy of her father, Prince Rainier III, who founded the Festival in 1974.

Princess Stéphanie at the 48th edition of the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival © Frédéric Nebinger, Sarah Steck and Stéphane Danna

Fight Aids Monaco, a lifelong battle

As for her commitment to the fight against AIDS, it remains unwavering. In November 2025, she went to the Quai des Artistes to receive a cheque from the Prince’s Carabiniers, who had taken up a cycling challenge in the Pyrenees to raise funds for Fight Aids Monaco.

A few weeks later, on World AIDS Day, she inaugurated the new rapid testing centre of the association she founded in 2004. Faced with rumours of a possible retirement, she was keen to clarify her position in Gala: “I never said I was retiring. When it comes to Fight Aids Monaco and the battles we are fighting, I will always be there.”

Princess Stephanie appeared in public with her two young daughters, Victoire and Constance, at the inauguration of Little Wonders © Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

A doting mother to Louis, Pauline and Camille, and a proud grandmother, Princess Stephanie, at 61, embodies the authenticity that has always characterised her. ‘You are as old as you feel, in your heart and in your head. And it’s certainly not a number on your passport,’ she told the same magazine. A philosophy of life that reflects her personality: free and unpretentious.