Alexandra of Hanover and Charlotte Casiraghi in Paris for Fashion Week

The two half-sisters attended the haute couture shows in the French capital this week.

Alexandra of Hanover made several appearances during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. The daughter of Princess Caroline first attended the Schiaparelli show on Monday 26 January at the Petit Palais, wearing an outfit by Tod’s. Among the high-profile guests she encountered were Carla Bruni, Sophie Marceau and Demi Moore.

The Princess shared several photos on her Instagram account © alex.hanover via Instagram

The following day, she headed to the Grand Palais for the Chanel show, where she was reunited with her half-sister Charlotte Casiraghi. The 26-year-old princess posted several images on Instagram on Wednesday, including photos of the enchanting set installed beneath the glass nave: a woodland scene filled with giant mushrooms. In the images, she appears dressed in black, carrying a Chanel bag.

Princess Alexandra during her end-of-year getaway in Mexico © alex.hanover via Instagram

Princess Alexandra of Hanover enjoys a sunny getaway in Mexico

A family affair at the Chanel show

A Chanel ambassador since 2021, Charlotte Casiraghi also attended a pivotal moment for the fashion house: the presentation of its first haute couture spring–summer 2026 collection by Matthieu Blazy, the brand’s new creative director. She arrived at the show alongside actress Carole Bouquet, the mother of her former husband Dimitri Rassam. Charlotte’s relationship with Chanel extends beyond fashion, as she is actively involved in the house’s cultural and literary initiatives—an engagement that reflects her own work in philosophy and publishing.