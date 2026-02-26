Over 1,000 hospitality jobs up for grabs at Nice employment forum

With just a few weeks to go before the start of the tourist season, Nice is hosting its largest forum dedicated to recruitment in the hotel and restaurant industry. A real opportunity to land a job in a single morning.

As the largest employer in the Alpes-Maritimes region, the hotel and restaurant industry faces considerable demand for labor every year as summer approaches. To meet this demand, Métropole Nice Côte d’Azur, France Travail, and the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Trades (UMIH) are organising the fifth edition of the hotel and restaurant job fair on Thursday, March 5, 2026. This year, there are nearly 1,200 positions to be filled, offered by more than a hundred establishments in the region.

Immediate hiring opportunities

The event, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the OCEANICE Convention Center on Quai Amiral Infernet in the Port of Nice, focuses on direct contact. Waiters, receptionists, chefs, housekeeping staff… the profiles sought are varied and the contracts offered cover both permanent and seasonal fixed-term contracts, for both beginners and experienced candidates.

Face-to-face interviews will allow candidates to meet recruiters on site and, for some, to leave with a job offer.

The forum is designed to accommodate people with reduced mobility, and personalised assistance can be requested directly from the organisers. Tailored advice on how to enhance your resume or refine your career plans will also be available on site.

Practical information