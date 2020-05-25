Princess Charlene of Monaco presents her team for the Virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans

The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation entered a team into the upcoming Virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Strong Together #54 Ferrari. Crew members are Francesco Castellacci, Felipe Massa, Giancarlo Fisichella and Tony Mella. The simulated endurance race will take place on 13th and 14th June, the first race of its kind with a mixed line-up of professional racing drivers and sim racers.

Whereas H.S.H Princess Charlene of Monaco was the official starter of the 87th 24 Hours of Le Mans last June, this year, the Princess is on the starting line of the Virtual Le Mans tour with her team Strong Together. The car will be in the hands of Francesco Castellacci, Felipe Massa, Giancarlo Fisichella and Tony Mella.

“Being starter of the 87th 24 Hours of Le Mans was an unforgettable moment, and I am grateful to the Automobile Club de l’Ouest for offering me the opportunity to experience it,” said the Princess. “This year we forge more ties between Monaco and Le Mans, both well-known for motorsport, with the #54 Strong Together team that will be racing under the banner of my foundation and the flag of the Principality.”

First-ever Virtual Le Mans

The Virtual Le Mans, a world-first, will be aired on TV across the globe. It will include the same practices as in the real edition, such as pit stops, tyre changes as well as driver changes.

“I am particularly proud to receive this support from H.S.H. Princess Charlene of Monaco,” admitted Pierre Fillon, president of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest. “It is an acknowledgement of the importance of this race and the values that we defend. Le Mans and Monaco have much in common where motorsport is concerned. GTE (Grand Touring Endurance) is always a hotly disputed category, and there is no reason to expect that to change in a virtual race.”

The 88th edition of the real 24 Hours of Le Mans will take place this September.

Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation

Launched in 2012 the Princess’s foundation works to promote water safety, sport and education programmes, particularly for children and young people. Its mission is to promote the benefits of sporting activities; teach children and adults basic swimming, water safety, first-aid and drowning prevention skills, and foster national or international amateur sports competitions.