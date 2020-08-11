











Attempting a one-stop strategy and displaying impressive tyre management, Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) finished in a fine fourth place at this Sunday’s 70th anniversary Grand Prix, won by Max Verstappen (Red Bull). Coming only one week after his podium finish in the race at Silverstone, the Monegasque driver was delighted with this result.

Starting eighth on the grid, Charles Leclerc put in a great performance this Sunday at Silverstone, finishing fourth in the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix. Thanks to perfect tyre management, he was one of only three drivers to pit only once in the 52-lap race, alongside Ocon and Räikkönen. “I’m so happy today. For me it feels like a victory. Of course, it’s not looking good once we call a fourth place a victory but at the moment it’s where we’re at,” he said after the race.

“Today I wasn’t well placed on the grid and I honestly don’t know where our pace in the race comes from. We really were very fast. I’m delighted, but it’s a nice surprise. The one-stop strategy was very complicated to hold, and I know the team didn’t believe in it too much. I was the one who pushed for this Plan C. I kept repeating it on the radio: “Plan C, Plan C, Plan C! I really wanted us to keep it to one stop, even if at the end we got scared: I was starting to feel the car vibrating. I was careful from start to finish, especially with the front left tyre, but it worked out well in the end. I’m extremely happy!”

An excellent result that puts the Monegasque driver back in fourth place in the drivers’ World Championship, behind Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) and Max Verstappen (Red Bull).

Very very happy with today’s race. I wish we could fight for higher positions but P4 was the absolute maximum we could do. pic.twitter.com/D4ZGXlKD9F — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) August 9, 2020