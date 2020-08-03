











Between the five of them, they have nearly 90,000 subscribers on Instagram. In other words, they know how to get people talking about the French Riviera, each in their own unique way. Here are our top five accounts to follow for all your Riviera updates (guaranteed no selfie overload!)

Nice is love for lovers of the coast’s capital

With more than 9,000 photos on Instagram, the Nice is love account has attracted 63,000 subscribers, more than the official account of the Nice tourist board! With a distinct lack of selfies on this account, the person who runs it remains anonymous, preferring to showcase the French Riviera’s capital. These beautifully shot photos can also be found on their blog, niceislove.com. Check it out to discover plenty of great tips about the city.

Léa Niçoise, an avid mountain and sports influencer

We love Léa Niçoise‘s Instagram account for its nature-based focus and her passion for the countryside surrounding Nice and further afield in the Côte d’Azur, particularly the mountains. More than 8,000 subscribers follow her, lapping up her images of Saint-Paul-de-Vence, Isola 2000, Le Mercantour, Saint-Jeannet or Nice, all displayed through the many hikes she goes in. No bling. Just a sincere love for nature.

The delights of the South to make you hungry

Calling all food lovers! Come and discover the Instagram account of Les Délices du Sud. Created in May 2018, with just 123 posts, this group of girlfriends posts photos of their top recommended restaurants in the Alpes-Maritimes region. Some 2,400 subscribers will be able to do little but lust over their pictures of brunches, pizzas, burrata and all other kinds of dishes.

Fenty Af, explosive skateboarder

Followed by some 11,500 people on Instagram, Marina Fenty was a medallist in longboard dancing, i.e. dancing on a skateboard, at a competition held in Paris in 2019. The young girl from Nice regularly posts on her account stunning photos of her outings with her skateboard, all over the city and the French Riviera.

Team Spotlight, dancing at every palm tree

The story of Team Spotlight, the Nice-based troupe, may already tell you something about their account — they were semi-finalists in season 13 of La France a un incroyable talent (literally, France’s Got Talent), broadcast in 2018. Led by their coaches, Olivier Matheron and Mathieu Paco, the troupe also has an Instagram account with close to 3,000 subscribers and above all, beautiful dance photos, taken in Nice, during their adventures on television or as dancers for the singer Mika.