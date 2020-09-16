











Gérald Mathieu has been named Head of Private Bank Europe, Monaco and Switzerland with immediate effect.

Gérald Mathieu joined Barclays in 2010, after having worked for UBS, Merrill Lynch and BNP Paribas. He was head of Barclays’ Monaco branch before being appointed CEO of Barclays Switzerland. Mathieu will retain his current responsibilities at Barclays Switzerland while working closely with senior Barclays executives across Europe to expand Barclays’ reach in the region.

Barclays’ expansion in the region

Barclays announcement follows the appointment of Christophe Gérard as CEO of Barclays Private Bank. “I’m truly looking forward to my new position at Barclays Private Bank in Europe, now that our growth is expanding and that we continue to explore and expand our reach in the region,” said Gérald Mathieu.

