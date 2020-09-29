











On Thursday 24 September, the Junior Chamber International (JCI) Monaco held a conference at the Fairmont Monte-Carlo. Monaco Tribune had the opportunity to interview Marion Soler, JCI Monaco president, about Monaco’s economy and how it can pick itself up after the pandemic.

JCI Monaco brings together Monaco’s enterprising young citizens to discuss and develop the Principality’s economic appeal. Last July, all JCI members met to launch a major overhaul of the group, the first time the in six years that the group’s structure is redesigned. “We had reached the end of the cycle,” says Marion Soler. “It was important to breath new air into the group, so that we could continue to fulfil our mission, which is to develop the area’s economic appeal and to help boost local entrepreneurship,” she says. The group’s recovery plan was discussed throughout the summer and finally unveiled on Thursday 24 September during a conference at the Fairmont Hotel in Monte-Carlo.

“Our aim is that young people can flourish in Monaco and help build the country’s appeal”

“Our transformation efforts are divided into five main axes”, explains the JCI Monaco president, adding that these changes will come into effect starting from next year. “The first change put into place concerns Networking. We want our members to be able to expand their network, both within the JCI and beyond it. For that purpose, we will organise regular networking breakfast events. Secondly, we will also rethink our training sessions by making our events more accessible to the general public. We also plan on organising new entrepreneurship events, in order to find local solutions for local problems by bringing together as many players as possible, which should be beneficial to all. Finally, we will also launch a mentorship program to put our members in contact with young Monaco entrepreneurs. Our aim is that young people can flourish in Monaco and help build the country’s appeal, rather than see them emigrate abroad, as is often the case,” Ms. Soler explains.

“Covid will give rise to new professions and will transform how companies operate”

Marion Soler is very much aware of the importance of technology in Monaco’s post-coronavirus economic rebirth. “Lockdown has made us all realise that we can no longer do without technology. The pandemic has given everyone a certain technological awareness,” she says. Marion Soler also confirmed that the JCI business creation competition will indeed go through, despite rumours that the event would be cancelled due to the current health situation. “We know that the situation is not going to change any time soon. We think that Covid will give rise to new professions and will transform how companies operate. Of course, entrepreneurship is perhaps in a more precarious position than other sectors, but I remain positive about the years to come and I am convinced that we will soon see the birth of new Monaco start-ups”, she says.