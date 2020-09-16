











A survey carried out by PrivateFly ranks the French Riviera airline hub the 5th most beautiful airport landing in the world.

Each year, PrivateFly, a private jet booking platform, unveils its ranking of the most beautiful airport landings around the world. After a panel of experts shortlists a selection of destinations, travellers are then asked to rank their favourite.

Even if it is no longer number one after four consecutive years at the top of the charts, Nice Côte d’Azur airport remains one of the most beautiful landings in the world.

The most beautiful airport landings are:

Donegal Airport, Ireland Msembe airstrip, Tanzania Skiathos Airport (Alexandros Papadiamantis), Greece Orlando Melbourne Airport, USA Barra Airport, Scotland Bora Bora Airport (Motu Mute), French Polynesia Princess Juliana international airport, Sint Maarten Praslin Airport, Seychelles Dubai International Airport, United Arab Emirates Nadi International Airport, Fiji