











On Sunday afternoon, AS Monaco conceded another defeat, this time against Brest (0-1). Brest’s tough defense turned Niko Kovac’s men sloppy: Failing to score a single goal, As Monaco is currently sixth in Ligue 1 rankings.

What a disappointing weekend it was. Despite scoring high on ball possession (67%), Monaco did not manage to turn a single one of its 21 shots into a goal. Brest’s defense was good, too good. Cesc Fabregas and his teammates tried everything to counter Brest’s goal (0-1, 8′) scored by Romain Faivre – ironically a former AS Monaco player – but to no avail.

Once again, Niko Kovac put his trust in the usual 4-3-3 formation. But the Volland-Martins-Ben Yedder trio never took flight. After its first defeat against Rennes (1-2), Monaco gave in once again, falling back in the rankings for a second time. We’ll see what the next matches against Montpellier and Lyon have in store.

With ten points, As Monaco is currently sixth in Ligue 1 rankings.