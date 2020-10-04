











Born thanks to the fusion of the Monaco and the Monte-Carlo stations, the Principality’s now only train station has just turned 20.

With 13 floors and 466-meter-long platforms that would not look out of place in Kubrick’s 2001: Space Odyssey, Monaco’s train station is a blend of technology and sustainability. During the next decade, the Monaco-Monte-Carlo train station has pledged to become more accessible and environmentally friendly.

Fabrice Morenon, Managing Director at SNCF Hubs&Connexions, has no doubts that this modern train station will be up to the challenge.