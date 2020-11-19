











AS Monaco head into Friday night’s mouthwatering clash with Paris Saint-Germain having won their last two matches and relishing the challenge ahead.

Obtaining crucial wins over Bordeaux and OGC Nice in the derby has given Niko Kovac’s men a badly needed injection of confidence. Looking much improved following Kovac’s tactical tweak to change to 4-4-2/4-2-3-1, this has given them some extra offensive impetus.

Les Monegasques will certainly have to be at their best to beat the mighty PSG, who’ve impressively won eight in a row in Ligue 1. The task will be made even tougher by star man Wissam Ben Yedder being available due to contracting coronavirus, however. Moreover, the fact Ruben Aguilar, Aleksandr Golovin and Benjamin Lecomte will also miss cause of injury further compounds issues for Kovac.

But with still plenty of talent and quality to call on, Monaco will still put up a fight, as they’ll be hoping players like Kevin Volland, Gelson Martins and Stevan Jovetic will step up and get in the goals. Meanwhile, their midfield duo of Youssouf Fofana and Aurelien Tchouameni, who are forging a formidable partnership in midfield, and ever improving defensive line, will need to be on top of their game to limit the effectiveness of PSG’s frontline that will likely feature both Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

If history is anything to go by, the last 11 matches between the two have averaged 4.5 goals, so another goalfest could be on the cards given the quality both possess upfront.

Monaco will certainly be boosted by the match being at home, for Monaco are yet to lose at the Stade Louis II this season, something that will be a source of positivity.

Despite the notable absentees, Kovac still has full faith that his team can put in a super performance, saying: “I believe in my players, the atmosphere is good and playing against the best players in the world is always a point of satisfaction. We will give everything from the first to the last minute. Now we will see how we react to playing the best team in the championship and one of the best in Europe.”

Although both teams are missing many key men and the busy international break will mean many players will return jaded, Monaco against PSG should still be a fascinating contest between two of French football’s finest.