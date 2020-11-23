











In 2020, TEDxMonteCarlo goes pink. The virtual event will take place on 28 November and will feature talks by “fearless” women, including a leading figure of the American feminist movement and the leader of Belarus’ national democratic movement.

TEDxMonteCarloWomen is “a conference centred around our collective fearlessness to be creators and change-makers”. In 2020, the change-makers taking the stage include the likes of Gloria Steinem, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Ngozi Okonjo-Iwealaand, and Julia Gillard.

2020 should be a moment of growth, says TEDWomen: “This is an uncertain time. And yet, amid the physical, cultural and economic challenges affronting us at every level — from personal to global — now is the time to engage.”

World-renowned speakers

Gloria Steinem is an award-winning journalist, writer, political activist and feminist who was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama. She is also the subject of Julie Taymor’s upcoming biopic, The Glorias. The film tells her story, from a childhood in 1940s Ohio to Steinem’s leading role in the American feminist movement in the 60s and 70s.

TEDxMonteCarlo will also feature several politicians. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya is the leader of a national democratic movement in Belarus. She is currently exiled in Lithuania, as she continues her fight for a democratic Belarus. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was the Finance Minister of Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, from 2003 to 2006. Joining TEDxMonteCarlo will also be Julia Gillard, Australia’s 27th prime minister.

TEDxMonteCarlo is a full-day conference that takes place once a year in Monte Carlo. In light of the pandemic, this year’s event will be virtual. Tickets cost 5 euros. Learn more: TEDxMonteCarlo.