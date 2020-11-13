











The MedFund, a private non-profit organisation based in Monaco, that provides sustainable funding for marine biodiversity conservation, has approved one million euros worth of funding for three new marine protected areas: Jbel Moussa and Al Hoceima in Morocco, and Gokova in Turkey.

The funding will go to local organisations working alongside national agencies in charge of these marine protected areas. The initiatives are all aimed at preserving the marine ecosystems and the local populations that depend on them. The funding will last for five years.

The sites in Morocco and Turkey join five other sites that already benefit from the MedFund: the marine protected areas of the Kuriat Islands, Galite, Kneiss, and Zembra in Tunisia and the Karaburun Sazan national park in Albania.

“Ensuring protection of marine biodiversity”

“Effective management of the Mediterranean Marine Protected Areas is a condition for ensuring sustainable protection of marine biodiversity,” explains the MedFund. Currently, the MedFund finances projects that work on protecting a combined 3,000 km2 of Mediterranean maritime areas. The organisation was created by France, Monaco, Tunisia, and the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation to provide financial and technical resources to local organisations working on protecting the Mediterranean.

The Al Hoceima National Park : Located on the northeast coast of Morocco, the Al Hoceima National Park covers an area of 480 km2. Its high cliffs are home to a large population of Osprey and make it a highly valued fishing area.

Located on the northeast coast of Morocco, the Al Hoceima National Park covers an area of 480 km2. Its high cliffs are home to a large population of Osprey and make it a highly valued fishing area. Jbel Moussa : located on the Strait of Gibraltar, Jbel Moussa has an area of 322 km2. Its landscape of rocky shores, alternating caves, creeks, and small beaches is home to an exceptional natural terrestrial and marine heritage.

located on the Strait of Gibraltar, Jbel Moussa has an area of 322 km2. Its landscape of rocky shores, alternating caves, creeks, and small beaches is home to an exceptional natural terrestrial and marine heritage. The Bay of Gokova: On the southern coast of Turkey, the bay of Gokova 827 km2 of the sea and 270 km2 of land. It is a popular tourist destination, which heavily relies on fishing.