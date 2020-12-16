Now that coronavirus cases are officially down, the socio-economic impact of the pandemic is at the heart of the debate.
The government stands by businesses
The fate of Monaco-Ville
The businesses of Monaco-Ville are amongst the ones most affected by the pandemic because they rely heavily on tourists for their income. “In order to get people to go to the rock, we are going to offer a free taxi service, which will be financed one-third by commerce and two-thirds by the Government”, announced the task force.
