











On 18 January, the Michelin Guide presented their 2021 prize list. Despite the health crisis, 638 restaurants made it onto the coveted list, with Marseille chef Alexandre Mazzia maintaining the top three star accolade.

Despite the series of lockdowns, Michelin inspectors still managed to dine. By making the most of periods with looser restrictions, inspectors were able to taste the same amount of dishes as in 2019. Unlike other years, the 2021 prize list has even seen all the owners of three Michelin stars maintain their success.

In fact, the list has grown. Marseille chef Alexandre Mazzia and his restaurant AM have been awarded the three star accolade. Combining flavours from all over the world, this “master” of the kitchen is the only new chef to have recieved the top prize this year. He will join the thirty other chefs in France who already hold the three star title.

Monaco restaurant earns its first star

54 new restaurants have made their debut in the famous Michelin Red Guide. 12 restaurants along the French Riveria, as well as La table d’Antonio Salvatore au Rampoldi in Monaco, are amongst those to have earnt their first star.

Monaco is now home to several Michelin star restaurants: Blue Bay, Louis XV – Alain Ducasse à l’Hôtel de Paris and Elsa. Elsa is the first organic restaurant to ever receive one of these prestigious stars.

Alpes-de-Haute-Provence Le Bistronomique, Pierre Grein (Manosque)

Alpes-Maritimes Les Agitateurs, Samuel Victori (Nice) Louroc-Hôtel du Cap Eden Roc, Sébastien Broda (Antibes) L’Or Bleu, Alain Montigny (Théoule-sur-Mer)

Bouches-du-Rhône Restaurant Mickaël Féval, Mickaël Féval (Aix-en-Provence) Signature, Coline Faulquier (Marseille) Villa Salone, Alexandre Lechêne (Salon-de-Provence)

Var Colette – Hôtel Sezz, Philippe Colinet (Saint-Tropez)

Vaucluse La Salle à Manger du Château de Mazan, Christophe Schuffenecker (Mazan) La table du Château de Massillan, Christophe Chiavola (Uchaux) La mère Germaine, Camille Lacome et Agathe Richon (Châteauneuf-du-Pape) Pollen, Mathieu Desmarest (Avignon)

Monaco La table d’Antonio Salvatore au Rampoldi, Antonio Salvatore (Monaco)