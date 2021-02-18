











Monaco’s Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (IMSEE) has confirmed that temperatures are indeed rising in the Principality. Figures show 2020 was one of the warmest years on record.

Climate change is an ever worsening problem and its effects are definitely being observed in the Principality. Average temperatures last year were around 17.8C: figures this high have barely been seen since 1969. In fact, this average puts 2020 amongst the top four warmest years on record here, along with 2019, 2018 and 2006.

According to the report by IMSEE, temperatures were consistently above average across the whole year. The study shows a sustained 1.33C increase year round with the highest temperature (33.3C) being recorded in the Exotic Gardens. After comparing data with previous decades, it seems figures have been slowly rising since the 1970s.

As ever, more sunshine than rainfall

Monaco and the Côte d’Azur are well known for their hot summers and pleasant winters. On average, the sun came out for seven hours a day in 2020, which is only 1% less than the figure for 2019.

In terms of rain, the changing weather patterns were less extreme. In total, there was around 20mm less rainfall and only a couple of days that were noticeably dryer than usual. Having said that, the Principality did have a few intense downpours. On the 4 June, rainfall equivalent to three times the monthly average was recorded in just one day. As well as this, storm Alex struck on the 2 October, wreaking havoc on the hinterland.