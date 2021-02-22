











For this year’s Great Season Series concert, the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra will be showcasing classical and romantic pieces from some of the most renowned composers.

On the 28 February, music lovers will be able to delight in hearing the works of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Franz Schubert played by the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra. Conducted by Gianluigi Gelmetti and accompanied by Gerhard Oppitz, the musicians will enable the audience to discover, or rediscover, some of the most influential names in musical history.

Franz Schubert is unknown to many. A musical talent inspired by Mozart himself, spectators will have the chance to discover his remarkable symphonies during this concert.

Going back to where it all began

Artistic director Kazuki Yamada aspires to take listeners to “the heart of music” for the 2021 edition of this event. In order to do this, the concert will focus on commemorating the 250th birthday of Ludwig van Beethoven.

Melodies from the orchestra will be heard far and wide as the Philharmonic has links with schools and hospitals. Having collaborated with the Department of Education, the orchestra has created a teaching programme adapted for all ages. Children will be able to learn about different types of instruments, as well as concerts. In addition to this, patients at the Princess Grace Hospital will have concerts performed for them all year round.

For reservations : opmc.mc