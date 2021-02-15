











After being forced to cancel last year’s tournament, the 2021 Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters has also fallen victim to the health crisis. Although it will take place from 10 to 18 April, the ticket booth remains closed and no spectators will be allowed.

Following the government announcement that the state of emergency for Covid-19 is to be enforced until at least 3 May 2021, tournament organisers had no choice but to adapt this year’s game. Although not cancelled, the 2021 edition will be different to previous years, as players will take to the courts without a crowd to cheer them on.

Will Rafael Nadal claim his 12th title in Monaco?

In spite of the restrictions, Monaco will still welcome some of the world’s greatest players, ahead of the upcoming Grand Slam at Roland-Garros later this year. Rafael Nadal, 11 time winner in the Principality, will be picking up his racket once again, as matches are broadcast live to spectators on TV. Tennis fans can tune in to Eurosport from the 11 to 18 April for full coverage of the matches.

It will also be possible to keep up to date with matches via the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters’ app, as well as their official website and social media.