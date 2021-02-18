











Since the 1 February, the Princely Government has been negociating with the French authorities over the 30km travel restriction. After rules were relaxed in the Alpes-Maritimes region, the Var has now followed suit.

As the Monégasque government continues to raise concerns over the 30km rule, it seems that France are actually listening. From the 16 February onwards, those living in the Principality can now travel much more easily to the Var region for trips lasting less than 24 hours. Anyone wishing to spend more time over the border will have to present a negative PCR test, taken within 72 hours of their trip. In terms of other areas, this measure has already been in place for several days in the Alpes-Maritimes region.

People travelling in the opposite direction, from the Var region into Monaco, will benefit from these looser restrictions too. However, it is important to note that commuters, school children and students are all exempt from these travel rules.

Monaco is still not satisfied

Despite these break throughs, talks are still ongoing between the two countries. The Principality is hoping to establish a “constructive dialogue” with its neighbour and futher relax the rules. According to the Princely Government, people coming from the Var and Alpes-Maritimes region should be able to spend longer than 24 hours in Monaco without requiring a negative PCR test. These travellers are essential and heavily relied upon in the Principality, but the current rules are dissuading them from visiting.