











On Thursday 25 January, France’s rail company SNCF began ticket sales for the night train between Paris and Nice. Passengers will be able to make this journey from the 16 April onwards.

Although the return of this night time service was announced last Summer, nobody knew the exact date the trains would be taking back to the tracks. However, travellers can stop their wondering as it has now been announced that from the 16 April onwards, passengers will be welcomed aboard to travel between Paris and Nice.

For the moment, tickets are only on sale for dates in the last two weeks of April and the beginning of May. However, according to a spokesperson for SNCF, “as we move through March more dates will gradually be added.” Different classes of ticket are available for purchase, with prices ranging from €19 to €39.

Trains from Paris-Nice back on track

As profits fell and money was lost, the Paris-Nice train line stopped running in 2017. Fast forward four years and a 100 million euro investment later, and the service is back on track, along with another line running form Paris-Tarbes.

In around six weeks time the first train will depart from Paris-Austerlitz station at 8.52pm. After stopping at Marseille-Blancarde, Toulon, Les Arcs, Saint-Raphaël, Cannes and Antibes, it should pull into Nice at 9.06am. A quick turn around and the carriages will head back North, leaving Nice at 7.16pm, to arrive in the capital at 6.55am.