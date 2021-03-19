











Heading into their clash with Saint-Etienne, AS Monaco were desperate to arrest their poor record against Les Verts, which had seen them unable to win any of their last four matches against them.

Courtesy of their crushing 4-0 triumph over Claude Puel’s men away from home, they emphatically stopped the rot, in what was a polished collective effort from Niko Kovac’s troops.

With goals coming from Stevan Jovetic, Aurelien Tchouameni, Sofiane Diop and Krepin Diatta (his first for the club), Monaco were a constant threat to their opposition due to their movement, technical quality and expert implementation of Kovac’s game plan.

By the numbers, the fact they outclassed Saint-Etienne in terms of Expected Goals (2.39 to 0.47), shots (15 to nine), possession (59.9% to 40.1%) and completed tackles (25 to 10) demonstrated their dominance.

Keeping another clean sheet, they continued their defensive solidity too, which has seen them register five clean sheets from their last six games in all competitions.

The victory now sees Monaco close the gap to just one point to the Champions League places before Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain do battle on Sunday night.

With a two week break until their next clash against Metz following the international break, Les Monegasques are certainly putting their best foot forward ahead of what looms as an enthralling end to the campaign.