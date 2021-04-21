











In Monaco, the vaccination campaign is progressing and the test positivity rate continues to remain low. The spread of the virus is also slowing in the neighbouring Alpes-Maritimes department, where the test positivity rate has been falling for several weeks now. The incidence rate in the department is now down to 205 positive cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 people.

From the 12 to 18 April, the positivity rate from the 4190 tests conducted was reported at 2.22%, which is a slight decrease from the week before. As of the previous week, the test positivity rate in the Principality measured 2.27% on the 11 April.

On Tuesday 20 April, nine new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Monaco. 13 people were being treated in the Princess Grace Hospital and four of these patients were in intensive care. 39 people are currently being asked to self isolate and are being monitored by the home follow-up centre.

Self tests available in pharmacies

Pharmacies in Monaco are now selling self tests (ATN) to anyone over the age of 15, as long as they are showing no symptoms of Covid-19. Should someone display symptoms, or be informed they are a close contact of someone with the virus, then they must not use one of these self tests. On sale in chemists, theses tests currently cost no more than six euros, but after the 15 May they will be reduced to 5.20 euros.

Who is eligible for the vaccine?

In Monaco, the vaccination programme continues to make progress and anyone aged over 55 can book an appointment for their jab. As well as this, people over the age of 18 diagnosed with certain health conditions, such as obesity or heart failure, as outlined by France’s official health care body, may also book a slot for their vaccine. Last week, 31.82% of the Principality had been vaccinated, compared with 31.48% of the population seven days earlier.

Test positivity rate decrease in Alpes-Maritimes department

In the Alpes-Maritimes department in France, the virus is finally showing signs of slowing down: the test positivity rate came has come down to 6%, which is below the national average of 9.41%. As of Tuesday 20 April, the incidence rate is now 205 cases per 100,000 people.

